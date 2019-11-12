UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Should Have Decided On Mandate Of Jailed Ex-Catalan Leader - Court Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:31 PM

EU Parliament Should Have Decided on Mandate of Jailed Ex-Catalan Leader - Court Adviser

The European Parliament and not Spain should have decided on the immunity of its member and former Catalan deputy leader, Oriol Junqueras, the advocate general at the top EU court said Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The European Parliament and not Spain should have decided on the immunity of its member and former Catalan deputy leader, Oriol Junqueras, the advocate general at the top EU court said Tuesday.

"The European Parliament should be able to decide whether it is appropriate to waive or defend the immunity of one of its Members," Maciej Szpunar wrote in a non-binding opinion.

Junqueras was elected to the EU parliament in May while he was still in custody for his role in the 2017 independence vote. He was jailed for 13 years on sedition charges last month.

Szpunar noted that Junqueras' conviction came with loss of any public office, which meant that the "judgment of 14 October 2019 brings to an end the mandate of Mr Junqueras.

"

But he also said he recommended that the European Court of Justice should declare that it fell to the European parliament to decide on the immunity of its members, in a boost to Junqueras.

The court adviser also argued that Spain had no right voiding Junqueras' membership of the EU parliament when he could not leave jail to take oath of office as an EU parliamentarian.

He said that, although a member state identified the process of electing national representatives to the EU parliament, this mandate could be acquired solely from the electorate and should not be conditional on the completion of any local formalities.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Jail Immunity Independence Spain May October 2017 2019 From Top Court

Recent Stories

Israeli Justice Ministry Confirms Russian National ..

2 minutes ago

About 190 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel on ..

2 minutes ago

PIA operational losses reduced to Rs 1.5 bn: Air M ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivia's Morales Arrives in Mexico After Receivin ..

2 minutes ago

Neither deal nor NRO in Nawaz case: Interior Minis ..

2 seconds ago

Top Secret US Intelligence Troops Ordered to Use P ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.