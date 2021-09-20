EU parliament speaker in hospital with pneumonia

The European Parliament's speaker, David Sassoli, is in hospital with pneumonia but is in "good condition", his office said on Monday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Parliament's speaker, David Sassoli, is in hospital with pneumonia but is in "good condition", his office said on Monday.

Sassoli -- an Italian who heads of one of the EU's dozen institutional bodies -- was hospitalised in Strasbourg last Wednesday, half-way through the parliament's plenary session he was chairing in the French city.

As a result, he was absent last week when EU chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered her State of the European Union speech to the parliament -- one of the top annual items in the bloc's political Calendar.

Covid-19 tests returned negative, after Sassoli, age 65, first complained of fever. His doctor initially prescribed rest, according to his spokesman Roberto Cuillo.

But on Monday Cuillo said "he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was immediately treated".

Cuillo added: "He is in a good condition." Sassoli was born on 30 May, 1956, in Florence, Italy.

He is a member of the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the second-biggest grouping in the parliament after the centre-right European People's Party.

Although his role is that of speaker he has the title of president of the European legislature. His arrival in the chamber is traditionally announced in Italian as "Il Presidente".

After a three-decade career as an Italian journalist, starting out in newspapers then moving to television and becoming a nationally known anchor, Sassoli became a member of the European Parliament in 2009, and speaker in 2019.

His two-and-a-half year mandate comes to an end in January next year, under a political compact which sees the speaker role swapped between the two main groupings in parliament half-way through the five-year term of each legislature.

Unlike some EU officials, who speak in English and French in public appearances, Sassoli has made a point of using Italian.