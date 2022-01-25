UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Suggests Sanctions Regime Against 'Disinformation'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 10:10 PM

EU Parliament Suggests Sanctions Regime Against 'Disinformation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A European Parliament special committee adopted a report on Tuesday that suggests countering disinformation and foreign interference with more sanctions.

The Special Committee on Foreign Interference adopted the report after an 18-month-long investigation with a 25-8 vote.

"The EU should beef up its capabilities and build a sanctions regime against disinformation. Rules on social media platforms, which serve as vehicles for foreign interference, have to be tightened, too," it said.

The committee accused "malicious actors" of attempts to take over critical infrastructure, carry out cyberattacks, and cause polarization in the public debate.

In particular, the consultative body suggested probing ties between European parties and Russia, finding alternatives to Chinese direct investment, banning foreign funding of political parties, and making it harder for foreign actors to recruit former senior politicians as soon as they leave their job.

Related Topics

Russia China Parliament Vote Social Media Vehicles Job

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

4 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

5 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

5 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

5 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

5 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.