EU Parliament Supports New $5Bln Financial Aid Package for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The European Parliament voted on Thursday to approve the allocation of 5 billion Euros ($4.99 billion) in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

"On Thursday, MEPs gave the green light to a ‚¬5 billion macro-financial loan to help Ukraine cover its acute financing needs caused by Russia's invasion," the parliament said in a statement.

The text was adopted with 534 votes in favor, 30 against and 26 abstentions.

"This is the second, and largest, tranche of a ‚¬9 billion EU support package, of which ‚¬1 billion has already been disbursed. The Commission is extending the loan to the government in Kyiv on highly favourable terms," the statement read.

At the plenary session on Tuesday the European Parliament supported the use of an urgent voting procedure for approving this part of the macro-financial assistance package, after which the vote was scheduled for September 15.