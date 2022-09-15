UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Supports New $5Bln Financial Aid Package For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 04:31 PM

EU Parliament Supports New $5Bln Financial Aid Package for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The European Parliament voted on Thursday to approve the allocation of 5 billion Euros ($4.99 billion) in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

"On Thursday, MEPs gave the green light to a ‚¬5 billion macro-financial loan to help Ukraine cover its acute financing needs caused by Russia's invasion," the parliament said in a statement.

The text was adopted with 534 votes in favor, 30 against and 26 abstentions.

"This is the second, and largest, tranche of a ‚¬9 billion EU support package, of which ‚¬1 billion has already been disbursed. The Commission is extending the loan to the government in Kyiv on highly favourable terms," the statement read.

At the plenary session on Tuesday the European Parliament supported the use of an urgent voting procedure for approving this part of the macro-financial assistance package, after which the vote was scheduled for September 15.

Related Topics

Loan Ukraine Russia Parliament Vote September Government Billion

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

3 minutes ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

4 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

16 minutes ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

27 minutes ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

1 hour ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.