EU Parliament Targets Net Zero Carbon Emissions Amid Climate Emergency - Press Release

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Members of European Parliament voted on Thursday to declare a "climate and environmental emergency" and push Brussels to submit plans to reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, a parliament press release stated.

A resolution declaring a climate and environmental emergency was approved in a 429-225 vote, with 19 abstentions, the press release said. A second resolution that called on the EU to submit to the UN Convention on Climate Change its strategy for how to reach climate neutrality by 2050 was approved in a 430-190 vote, with 34 abstentions.

"The European Parliament has just adopted an ambitious position in view of the upcoming COP 25 [Climate Change Conference] in Madrid. Given the climate and environmental emergency, it is essential to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 55% in 2030," Chair of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and food Safety Pascal Canfin said during Monday's debate, as quoted in the press release.

EU member states should, at the very least, double their financial contributions to the international Green Climate Fund and phase out all direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies by 2020, the release stated.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president-elect of the European Commission, is set to present a "green deal" on the fight against climate change within 100 days of taking office. The new European Commission is set to take over on December 1.

COP 25 will be hosted by the Spanish capital from December 2-13.

