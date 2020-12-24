UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament To Have Little Time To Pore Over Post-Brexit Deal - Sassoli

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:09 PM

EU Parliament to Have Little Time to Pore Over Post-Brexit Deal - Sassoli

The head of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, on Thursday welcomed the EU-UK agreement on post-Brexit trade but lamented the lack of time for proper examination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The head of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, on Thursday welcomed the EU-UK agreement on post-Brexit trade but lamented the lack of time for proper examination.

The agreement was announced earlier on Thursday, following months and months of talks.

"I welcome the deal on the future EU-UK relationship. This can now form the basis of a new partnership. However, the last-minute nature of the agreement does not allow for proper parliamentary scrutiny by the @Europarl_EN before the end of the year," Sassoli tweeted.

The European Parliament will examine the agreement "before deciding whether to give consent in the new year," Sassoli added.

