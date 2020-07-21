EU Parliament to Hold Extraordinary Session on Thursday to Assess EU Summit Outcomes

The European Parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Thursday to evaluate details on the new economic recovery plan and the bloc's long-term budget, which the EU leaders recently agreed on in Brussels, the parliament's spokesperson, Jaume Duch, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The European Parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Thursday to evaluate details on the new economic recovery plan and the bloc's long-term budget, which the EU leaders recently agreed on in Brussels, the parliament's spokesperson, Jaume Duch, said on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the EU leaders completed their four-day first in-person summit in Brussels since the pandemic and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

"The European Parliament will hold an extraordinary plenary session on Thursday from 9:30 for an initial assessment of the conclusions of the European Council. Ahead of the plenary, @EP_President and political group leaders (Conference of Presidents) will meet tomorrow morning," Duch wrote on Twitter.

Duch added that the upcoming session was aimed at improving the instruments agreed upon by the EU leaders, especially "those related to the EU's long-term budget #MFF whose final approval needs Parliament consent."