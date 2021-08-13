EU Parliament to Review Petition Over Vaccine Makers' Immunity From Liability

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The European Parliament has undertaken to review a complaint about the bloc's controversial agreement with COVD-19 vaccine producers that exempts them from any legal challenges related to side effects from their shots, Notis Marias, a former EU lawmaker who filed the petition, told Sputnik.

Marias submitted a petition to the European legislature on February 3 to contest the European Commission's pre-purchase agreement with AstraZeneca, dated August 27, 2020, giving the multinational biotechnology company immunity from liability.

The Committee on Petitions of the European Parliament has registered the complaint and is now set to review it, as it falls within the competence of the European Union, the Greek politician said.

The petition was also sent to the European Parliament's Committee on Environment, Public Health and food Safety.

Marias, meanwhile, confirmed that both he and his wife have been fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.