UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament To Share Building With Homeless People, Cook For Doctors During Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

EU Parliament to Share Building With Homeless People, Cook for Doctors During Pandemic

The European Parliament will allow part of its building in Brussels to be used as a makeshift homeless shelter while its kitchens will daily prepare more than 1,000 meals for health workers and those in need amid the fight against the spread of coronavirus, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The European Parliament will allow part of its building in Brussels to be used as a makeshift homeless shelter while its kitchens will daily prepare more than 1,000 meals for health workers and those in need amid the fight against the spread of coronavirus, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday.

"Concrete solidarity with citizens. This is the line of the European Parliament. In agreement with the Brussels Capital Region, we have decided to make part of our building available to homeless people and the most vulnerable in society, during this serious health emergency.

In addition, our kitchens will make more than 1000 meals a day to be distributed to those in need, as well as to health workers to help them do their jobs," Sassoli said as quoted in a press release.

Globally, more than 1.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, with over 82,000 deaths and 301,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 700,000 of all confirmed cases have been registered in 53 European countries and territories.

Related Topics

Parliament Brussels David All Agreement Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Democrats seek billions more for hospitals, sta ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan Levies Force donates blood to thalasse ..

1 minute ago

Wife shot dead over domestic dispute

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands rela ..

1 minute ago

Aga Khan University launches coronavirus self-scre ..

6 minutes ago

Eight caught illegally travelling from Karachi to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.