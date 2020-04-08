EU Parliament to Share Building With Homeless People, Cook for Doctors During Pandemic

The European Parliament will allow part of its building in Brussels to be used as a makeshift homeless shelter while its kitchens will daily prepare more than 1,000 meals for health workers and those in need amid the fight against the spread of coronavirus, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The European Parliament will allow part of its building in Brussels to be used as a makeshift homeless shelter while its kitchens will daily prepare more than 1,000 meals for health workers and those in need amid the fight against the spread of coronavirus, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday.

"Concrete solidarity with citizens. This is the line of the European Parliament. In agreement with the Brussels Capital Region, we have decided to make part of our building available to homeless people and the most vulnerable in society, during this serious health emergency.

In addition, our kitchens will make more than 1000 meals a day to be distributed to those in need, as well as to health workers to help them do their jobs," Sassoli said as quoted in a press release.

Globally, more than 1.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, with over 82,000 deaths and 301,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 700,000 of all confirmed cases have been registered in 53 European countries and territories.