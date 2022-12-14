UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament To Vote On Resolution Recognizing 1930s Famine In Ukraine As Genocide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

EU Parliament to Vote on Resolution Recognizing 1930s Famine in Ukraine as Genocide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The European Parliament said on Wednesday that it is going to hold a vote on a resolution on recognizing the Holodomor, a famine in Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s, as a genocide of the Ukrainian people intentionally organized by the Soviet authorities.

A debate and a subsequent vote on the resolution are scheduled to take place on Thursday. The parliament's resolutions on foreign policy matters are not legally binding for EU states and have a declarative nature.

"(The European Parliament) recognises the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine caused by a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, as it was committed with the intent to destroy a group of people by deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction," the draft resolution read.

On November 30, the German Federal parliament adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people that was deliberately organized and supported by the Soviet authorities. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the resolution was absurd and distorting historical facts.

The Holodomor affected Ukraine and other parts of the Soviet Union, including western Siberia, the northern Caucasus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and claimed the lives of up to 7 million people.

