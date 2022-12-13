EU Parliament to Vote on Termination of Office of Vice President Kaili on Tuesday - Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The European Parliament will hold a vote on the termination of office of Vice President Eva Kaili over the recent bribery scandal on Tuesday, Roberta Metsola, the parliament's head, said.

"Today I have convened an extraordinary meeting of the conference of presidents on the application of rule 21 on the early termination of office of Vice President Eva Kaili, the conference unanimously decided to propose to parliament that it bring to an end the term of office of vice president Eva Kaili," Metsola told the parliament.