EU Parliament Trying To Spoil Moscow-Minsk Dialogue - Union State Secretary

Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The resolution of the European Parliament condemning the union integration of Russia and Belarus is interference in the affairs of two sovereign countries; the parliamentarians are thus trying to spoil the interstate dialogue between Moscow and Minsk, the Union State's State Secretary Dmitry Mezentsev told Sputnik.

During the plenary session on Thursday, EU lawmakers adopted a resolution on Belarus by a majority vote, in which, among other things, they condemned the negotiations between Moscow and Minsk on the preparation of union integration programs. In addition, they demanded the introduction of more sanctions against representatives of the Belarusian authorities, as well as sectors of its economy. The resolution was supported by 506 lawmakers, 29 voted against, 139 abstained. Resolutions of the European Parliament on international issues are only declarative and not binding. However, other institutions of the European Union should listen to their opinion.

According to Mezentsev, "the resolution of the European Parliament only emphasizes the significance and scale of joint decisions of Belarus and Russia on economic integration.

"It is obvious that the European Parliament should consider topical issues of the development and strengthening of relations within the European Union, which in its own way is a response to modern challenges and threats. There is no reason to believe that the competence of MEPs extends to plans and strategic objectives that Russia and Belarus independently define for themselves as independent and sovereign states. And even more so, it is unacceptable for Strasbourg to declare the prospects of violation of the sovereignty of Belarus, for which there are no and cannot be any reasons and prerequisites," Mezentsev emphasized.

"Such statements are a fact of interference in the internal affairs of our countries, an attempt to negatively influence the interstate dialogue between Moscow and Minsk," he said

"This is an unworthy example of the simplification of the practice of international dialogue, if not its marginalization, which by no means helps to strengthen confidence in Western partners," the secretary said.

