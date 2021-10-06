EU Parliament Updates Terms For Funding Infrastructure Initiatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) European lawmakers approved an updated set of rules for the selection of infrastructure projects eligible for the bloc's funding aimed at supporting sustainability efforts for energy infrastructure, the parliament said on Wednesday.

"MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) confirmed their position on draft legislation aiming to update the criteria and methodology for selecting energy projects of common interest," the statement read.

The initiatives in question include pipelines, high-voltage transmission lines, energy storage power sites, and smart grids, the parliament noted.

The EU Parliament has also adopted the report of the committee on Industry, Research and Energy, which entails funding cuts for natural gas projects and increased support for hydrogen, carbon capture and storage instead, as its official "negotiating position." On September 28, European lawmakers cast 50 votes in favor and 13 against the report, while 12 people abstained.

Lawmakers are due to start negotiations with the European Council to determine the final version of the law, the statement added.