EU Parliament Urges Bloc to Eradicate Homelessness by 2030

The European Parliament called on the EU commission and member states on Tuesday to tackle the rise in people living on streets and root out homelessness across the bloc by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The European Parliament called on the EU commission and member states on Tuesday to tackle the rise in people living on streets and root out homelessness across the bloc by 2030.

A relevant resolution was passed earlier in the day.

"In the resolution adopted with 647 votes in favour, 13 against and 32 abstentions, Parliament highlights the precarious living situation of over 700,000 persons who face homelessness each night in Europe, a 70% increase over a decade. It stresses that housing is a fundamental human right and calls for stronger action from the Commission and member states to end homelessness in the EU by 2030," the press release read.

The legislature tasks the European Commission with enhancing monitoring, keeping to provide funding, and working out an EU framework for national homelessness strategies.

Member nations, in turn, should implement national action plans "based on the concept of a home being a fundamental human right."

The resolution also recommends that member states take early prevention and early intervention measures in tackling the problem, decriminalize homelessness, ensure equal access to public services for people without shelter and facilitate their integration into the labor market.

In addition, the parliament has called for using a part of resources under the long-term EU budget and the Recovery and Resilience Facility to improve employment opportunities for jobless households.

More Stories From World

