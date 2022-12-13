EU Parliament Vice President Kaili Rejects Accusations of Corruption - Lawyer

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili denies her guilt of corruption amid charges brought against her by Belgian authorities over the recent bribery scandal, Kaili's lawyer said on Tuesday.

Last week, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy. On Friday, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. The police reportedly found "bags of cash" in her home.

"Her position is that she is not guilty. She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar," Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told Greece's Open tv broadcaster.

Kaili has also denied reports which said that she had been hiding over 150,000 Euros ($158,000) in cash in a child's bed, which were allegedly found during the search in her residence, the lawyer said.

"I have no idea whether any money was found and how much was found. The only thing that I can tell you... is that there is no baby's bed where the hidden money was found. I deny it, saying this directly to you since her sister... told me that," the lawyer added.

Following the scandal, the politician was immediately expelled from her party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola suspended all the powers delegated to Kaili as Vice President of the European Parliament.

On Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported, citing sources, that leaders of all political groups in the European Parliament have agreed to remove Kaili from her position, with the agreement pending a vote at a plenary session.