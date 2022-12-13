UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Vice President Kaili Rejects Accusations Of Corruption - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 03:00 PM

EU Parliament Vice President Kaili Rejects Accusations of Corruption - Lawyer

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili denies her guilt of corruption amid charges brought against her by Belgian authorities over the recent bribery scandal, Kaili's lawyer said on Tuesday.

Last week, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy. On Friday, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. The police reportedly found "bags of cash" in her home.

"Her position is that she is not guilty. She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar," Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told Greece's Open tv broadcaster.

Kaili has also denied reports which said that she had been hiding over 150,000 Euros ($158,000) in cash in a child's bed, which were allegedly found during the search in her residence, the lawyer said.

"I have no idea whether any money was found and how much was found. The only thing that I can tell you... is that there is no baby's bed where the hidden money was found. I deny it, saying this directly to you since her sister... told me that," the lawyer added.

Following the scandal, the politician was immediately expelled from her party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola suspended all the powers delegated to Kaili as Vice President of the European Parliament.

On Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported, citing sources, that leaders of all political groups in the European Parliament have agreed to remove Kaili from her position, with the agreement pending a vote at a plenary session.

Related Topics

Corruption World Police Scandal Parliament Vote German Qatar Brussels Greece Money TV All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

37 minutes ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

2 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

3 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

3 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

3 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.