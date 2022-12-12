UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Vice President Stripped Of Powers Amid Allegations Of Bribery - Official

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022

EU Parliament Vice President Stripped of Powers Amid Allegations of Bribery - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) European Parliament Vice-President, Greek politician Eva Kaili was stripped of her powers over the recent bribery scandal "as a precautionary measure" as the investigation is still ongoing, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Monday.

Kaili and her partner were detained on December 9 in Brussels as part of an investigation into possible corruption in the European Parliament, associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar. The politician was already expelled from the PASOK-KINAL (Panhellenic Socialist Movement � Movement for Change) party due to the scandal.

"As a precautionary measure, again with full respect for the presumption of innocence, I have stripped the Vice President mentioned of any tasks and responsibilities related to their role as Vice President, and I have convened an extraordinary meeting of the conference of presidents to launch an Article 21 procedure to bring their term as Vice President to an end in an effort to protect the integrity of this house," Metsola said at a European Parliament plenary session.

Metsola also announced that in the light of the investigation, a visa waiver report with Qatar and Kuwait "must be sent back to committee."

Last week, Belgian security forces conducted four arrests and 14 searches. According to media reports, a former MEP and the head of the International Trade Union Confederation were taken into custody in connection with suspicions of receiving rewards from Qatar. The investigators suspected attempts by one of the states of the Persian Gulf "to influence the political and economic decisions of the European Parliament."

The prosecutor's office did not name a specific state, but sources indicate that it was the organizer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

During the searches, 500,000 Euros in cash was seized.

