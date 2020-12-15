EU Parliament Votes Against Polish Nominee to European Court of Auditors

The European Parliament on Tuesday rejected the candidacy of Marek Opiola, nominated by Poland to the European Court of Auditors (ECA), leaving the country's seal open

Previously, the parliament's Budgetary Control Committee spoke against endorsing Opiola, who is currently the vice president of the Polish Supreme Audit Office.

"The European Parliament, by 536 votes to 156 and 3 abstentions delivered, in a secret ballot, a negative opinion on Mr Marek Opiola, who was nominated by Poland to become a member of the European Court of Auditors," the parliament said in a statement.

The ECA serves as the independent external auditor for the European Union. It consists of one member from each EU country. The candidates are approved by the Council of the European Union after consultations with the parliament, although it is not obliged to follow the latter's recommendations. The Polish seat at the ECA has remained vacant for more than a year as the parliament voted down the previous nominee in 2019.