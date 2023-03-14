UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Votes To Cut Member States' Emissions By 40%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:35 PM

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday to revise a law mandating member states to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, increasing the reduction target from 30% to 40% by 2030 compared to the 2005 level

The amendment to the Effort Sharing Regulation was passed in a 486 -132 vote, with 10 abstentions.

"The revised law increases the 2030 GHG reduction target at EU level from 30% to 40% compared to 2005-levels. For the first time, all EU countries must now reduce GHG emissions with targets ranging between 10 and 50%," the parliament said in a statement.

The regulation covers emissions from transport, buildings and agriculture, which account for about 60% of all EU emissions.

While complying with their overall 2030 targets, which the parliament said were based on GDP per capita and "cost-effectiveness," member states must also make sure they do not exceed their annual emission allocation.

"The new rules for national emission cuts ensure that all member states contribute and that existing loopholes are closed," Jessica Polfjard, member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and food Safety, said after the vote.

The amendment must now be approved by the European Council. After that, it will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and will go into effect in 20 days after publication.

