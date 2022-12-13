(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The European Parliament has voted positively on terminating the term of Eva Kaili as the EU body's vice president over the recent bribery scandal, but she still holds the position of a parliament member, according to the vote's results on Tuesday.

The decision was made in a 625-1 vote, with 2 abstentions.

"In view of the ongoing investigations, @Europarl_EN has decided that Eva Kaili is no longer one of its Vice-Presidents. This decision is effective immediately. We will continue to fully cooperate with relevant national law enforcement and judicial authorities," parliament head Roberta Metsola tweeted.