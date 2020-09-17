EU Parliament Wants Cars to Meet NOx Emissions Limits in Road Conditions Starting 2022

Starting September 2022, cars in Europe will have to meet EU limits on nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions under real driving conditions instead of laboratory ones, the European Parliament said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the parliament approved the European Commission's proposal to reintroduce legal exemptions on NOx emissions from light passenger and commercial vehicles for the type approval of cars tested in real driving conditions to meet the terms of the EU General Court ruling of December 13, 2018.

"To reduce NOx emissions, Parliament wants the conformity factor currently in place to be annually lowered, based on assessments by the Joint Research Centre.

After being immediately lowered from 1.43 to 1.32, it should be gradually reduced and cease to apply by 30 September 2022, after which only the raw data from tests carried out under real driving conditions would be used to determine compliance with EU emission limits," the parliament said in a statement.

According to the 2019 Air Quality Report by the European Environment Agency, air pollution is the leading cause of premature deaths in Europe, making EU authorities extremely concerned with managing NOx emissions, especially from cars, which account for 40 percent of them in the EU.