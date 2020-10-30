UrduPoint.com
EU Parliamentarians Call For International Control Over Ceasefire In Karabakh

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:24 AM

Senior members of the European Parliament called on Thursday for an effective mechanism of international control over the observance of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Senior members of the European Parliament called on Thursday for an effective mechanism of international control over the observance of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We strongly condemn the ongoing hostilities between the two countries, in violation of three ceasefire agreements concluded on 10, 17 and 25 October 2020 .

.., We call for an immediate and unconditional stop of military operations in order to avoid a further irreversible humanitarian catastrophe. ... We also call for the introduction of an effective international ceasefire monitoring mechanism," the partliamentarians, led by the Chair of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, David McAllister, said in a joint statement.

