UrduPoint.com

EU Parliamentarians Urge EU To Develop New Strategy On Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

EU Parliamentarians Urge EU to Develop New Strategy on Afghanistan

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Leading members of the European Parliament called on the EU to develop a new strategy for Afghanistan, taking into account the fact that Russia and China can "fill the political vacuum."

On Tuesday, a video conference of the EU foreign ministers on the situation in Afghanistan will take place, at which the ministers will try to work out a common position amid of a sharp escalation of the situation in this country.

"The EU needs to develop a new Strategy for Afghanistan and the region taking into account the new circumstances, considering that Russia and China will quickly try to fill the political vacuum. In particular, Pakistan, Iran and India should be urged to play a constructive role in Afghanistan," the lawmakers' statement says.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Iran Russia China Parliament Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

1 hour ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

2 hours ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

2 hours ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

1 hour ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

1 hour ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.