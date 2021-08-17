EU Parliamentarians Urge EU to Develop New Strategy on Afghanistan

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Leading members of the European Parliament called on the EU to develop a new strategy for Afghanistan, taking into account the fact that Russia and China can "fill the political vacuum."

On Tuesday, a video conference of the EU foreign ministers on the situation in Afghanistan will take place, at which the ministers will try to work out a common position amid of a sharp escalation of the situation in this country.

"The EU needs to develop a new Strategy for Afghanistan and the region taking into account the new circumstances, considering that Russia and China will quickly try to fill the political vacuum. In particular, Pakistan, Iran and India should be urged to play a constructive role in Afghanistan," the lawmakers' statement says.