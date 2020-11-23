(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) EU lawmakers will hold a debate with Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny and his ally, Vladimir Milov, on Friday, the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs has said.

"On Friday, 27/11 at 11.00 CET [10:00 GMT], MEPs in @EP_ForeignAff will hold a debate with prominent Russian opposition figures and activists, including Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Milov," the committee wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The talks will come just over three months after Navalny fell ill aboard a domestic Russian flight and was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20. Soon, the opposition activist was transported to Germany for medical treatment.

While Russian doctors concluded that the main diagnosis was a metabolic disorder that caused a sharp change in the blood sugar level, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. The opposition figure himself, who was discharged from the Charite hospital on September 22, has accused the Russian authorities of being behind his alleged poisoning.

Moscow rejects the accusations and insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the chemical poisoning.

In the wake of the incident, the EU has slapped sanctions on six Russian officials and the State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology.