BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The newly formed euroskeptic Identity and Democracy political group in the European Parliament is considering expanding its ranks and is currently in talks with a number of other parties with regard to future cooperation, the group's deputy chairman Nicolas Bay told Sputnik.

"Currently our group consists of 73 politicians from nine different countries and we are very confident in our ability to expand it," he said, adding that "there are serious contacts with parties, which currently work as part of other [parliamentary] groups but also can collaborate with us ... and join us in the process of work."

The politician stressed that the main priority for the alliance was to ensure that the voices of the people who needed protection were heard.

"[People need] protection from economic deregulation, from globalized free trade, mass immigration. Until now, European leaders have always advocated 'openness' without worrying about its disastrous consequences," Bay said.

Identity and Democracy, a successor to the Europe of Nations and Freedom group, was formed in the parliament following the May elections. The group's most notable members include France's National Rally, Alternative for Germany, Italy's Lega and the Freedom Party of Austria.

The recent elections to the parliament sent shockwaves across the continent after left and center-left parties suffered major losses while euroskeptic, anti-immigration and anti-establishment parties gained momentum. �