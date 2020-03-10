UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament's External Trainer Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:01 PM

An external trainer who gave classes to European Parliament staffers in Brussels has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an internal communications email circulating in the parliament Tuesday and seen by the EURACTIV news website revealed

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) An external trainer who gave classes to European Parliament staffers in Brussels has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an internal communications email circulating in the parliament Tuesday and seen by the EURACTIV news website revealed.

The trainer reportedly shortened the plenary session to two days and moved it to the Belgian capital from virus-hit France, according to the EURACTIV.

The parliament's president, David Sassoli, said earlier in the day that he had self-isolated at his Brussels home for 14 days after spending the weekend in Italy, the largest virus hotbed outside China.

China Parliament France Brussels David Italy From Coronavirus

More Stories From World

