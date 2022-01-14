UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee To Hold Extraordinary Meeting Jan 17 - EPP

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 03:48 PM

EU Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee to Hold Extraordinary Meeting Jan 17 - EPP

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on European security and Ukraine on January 17, a spokesperson for the European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, told Sputnik on Friday

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on European security and Ukraine on January 17, a spokesperson for the European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, told Sputnik on Friday.

"I confirm - there will be an extraordinary meeting of the European Parliament's Committee of Foreign Affairs and of the Subcommittee on Security and Defence on Monday evening (at 20.00) to discuss with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell 'the security architecture of Europe in the light of the ongoing crisis in Eastern Ukraine and along the Russia-Ukraine border,'" the EPP spokesperson said.

