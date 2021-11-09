EU Partially Suspends Visa Facilitation Agreement With Belarus

The European Union on Tuesday decided to partially suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Minsk amid the tense situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, the Council of the EU said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The European Union on Tuesday decided to partially suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Minsk amid the tense situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, the Council of the EU said.

"The Council today adopted a decision partially suspending the application of the EU-Belarus visa facilitation agreement.

This decision is a response to the ongoing hybrid attack launched by the Belarusian regime. The suspension covers the provisions that waive requirements for documentary evidence, regulate the issuing of multiple entry visas and reduce visa application fees as they apply to officials of the Belarus regime. This decision will not affect ordinary citizens of Belarus, who will continue to enjoy the same benefits under the visa facilitation agreement as they do currently," the council said.