EU Participation In Talks On Security Guarantees Not Fundamental For Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The participation of the European Union in talks on security guarantees is not fundamental for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the most important is to receive a response to Moscow's proposals.

"One way or another, the countries that are members of the European Union, they participate in this process both through the OSCE and through NATO, they are directly involved.

And how much the European Union wants to be a separate participant in these consultations, these negotiations - this is also a question that can be considered, but it is not fundamental. The main thing for us is to get an answer as to who will be the direct participant, on the understanding that the composition of states is unchanged, and on the understanding that the role of the United States of America on the European continent is also unchanged," Peskov told reporters.

