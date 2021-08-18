UrduPoint.com

EU Pays $10.5Bln To Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:16 AM

The European Commission paid out 9 billion euros ($10.5 billion) to Spain on Tuesday from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The European Commission paid out 9 billion Euros ($10.5 billion) to Spain on Tuesday from the EU-wide fund allocated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis.

"The European Commission has today disbursed 9 billion to Spain in pre-financing, equivalent to 13% of the country's financial allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF)," the commission said in a statement.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) was established to provide up to 723.8 billion euros to support post-pandemic reforms and projects in EU member states. Before allocating the funds, the commission reviews recovery plans presented by member states based on country-specific recommendations and assesses whether they dedicate at least 37% of expenditure to climate objectives and 20% to the digital transition.

Out of the $10.

5 billion disbursed to Spain, 3.9 billion euros is reserved for investment in innovative renewable energy, 3 billion euros to support the digitalization of small and medium enterprises and self-employed, and 2.4 billion euros to reduce youth unemployment and facilitate vocational training.

"Today's disbursement follows the recent successful implementation of the first borrowing operations under NextGenerationEU. By the end of the year, the Commission intends to raise up to a total of 80 billion in long-term funding, to be complemented by short-term EU-Bills, to fund the first planned disbursements to Member States under NextGenerationEU," the statement reads.

European leaders agreed upon the RRF in July 2020 as part of NextGenerationEU, a temporary recovery instrument designed to mobilize investments and jump-start Europe's economy, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

