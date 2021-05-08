UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Pays $11,500 Bail To Release Georgian Opposition Figure Melia - Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:48 PM

EU Pays $11,500 Bail to Release Georgian Opposition Figure Melia - Mission

The European Union has paid 40,000 Georgian lari ($11,600) in bail for the release of the chairman of Georgia's opposition United National Movement party, Nika Melia, the bloc's delegation to the country said on Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The European Union has paid 40,000 Georgian lari ($11,600) in bail for the release of the chairman of Georgia's opposition United National Movement party, Nika Melia, the bloc's delegation to the country said on Saturday.

The politician was detained in February for failing to pay 40,000 lari bail imposed after he publicly removed a monitoring bracelet during anti-government protests last November. In response, Georgia's opposition parties and their supporters took to the streets to protest the detention.

"Today, a bail worth 40.000 GEL was posted in order to allow for Mr. Melia's release from pre-trial detention. This follows the understanding reached by the political parties on 19 April 2021 in the context of the EU-mediated agreement," the delegation said in a statement.

The delegation called it "another important step taken to end the political crisis in Georgia and implement the agreement of 19 April."

"We expect this step to further facilitate all elected Members of Parliament to join the agreement and contribute to its implementation, in the interest of Georgia, its citizens, EU-Georgia relations and Georgia's Euro-Atlantic future," the statement read.

Georgia has been in the grip of a political crisis after almost all opposition parties rejected the results of the October parliamentary elections, which reaffirmed the ruling Georgian Dream's control over the legislature, and called for a new vote. It also demanded Melia's release. Prior to this, he was briefly arrested for leading protests back in June 2019 and later released on 30,000 Georgian lari bail.

On April 19, representatives of the Georgian authorities and the opposition publicly signed an agreement proposed by European Council President Charles Michel at the presidential residence in Tbilisi. The five-point document outlines steps to overcome the political crisis, including the initiation of an amnesty law to release all those arrested in the June 2019 protests and citizens detained for political reasons, among other things.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Vote European Union Tbilisi Georgia Georgian Lari February April June October November 2019 All From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

44 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.