EU Permanent Representatives Agree On 11th Package Of Russia Sanctions - Stockholm

EU Permanent Representatives Agree on 11th Package of Russia Sanctions - Stockholm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union said.

"Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings," the presidency said on Twitter.

