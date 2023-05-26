EU Permanent Representatives Agree on First Personal Sanctions Against Moldova - Source

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 07:13 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) EU permanent representatives agreed on the first list of personal sanctions "for destabilizing the situation in Moldova," an EU source told RIA Novosti on Friday.

Earlier in April, the new sanctions regime for "threatening" Moldova's democracy was approved by the EU foreign ministers.

Personal sanctions of the European Union provide for the freezing of all assets on the territory of the EU, individuals are also prohibited from traveling to the countries of the union.

The sanctions list is expected to be published after the formal approval by EU ministers at a meeting on May 30, the source said.

