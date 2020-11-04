EU Permanent Representatives Agree on New Sanctions List Targeting Belarus - Source

The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (Coreper) has agreed on a new list of Belarusian officials that will become the target of individual sanctions, a source in the EU told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the procedure for formalizing an official decision is already in process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (Coreper) has agreed on a new list of Belarusian officials that will become the target of individual sanctions, a source in the EU told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the procedure for formalizing an official decision is already in process.

"Yes, the relevant item has been agreed on the agenda of the meeting," the EU source said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on October 20 that the bloc would work quickly to hit more Belarusian officials with sanctions following the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win by landslide.

According to European media outlets, as many as 15 officials, including Lukashenko, may be hit in the next round of sanctions.

The EU has already targeted roughly 40 Belarusian officials in the first wave of punitive measures that came into force on October 2.