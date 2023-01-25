EU Permanent Representatives Agree to Prolong Economic Sanctions Against Russia - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Permanent representatives of the EU member states have agreed on a planned extension of economic sanctions against Russia due to the situation in Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels, a source in the bloc told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

The sanctions are prolonged for six months and will be valid until 31 July, the source added.

Prior to publication of this decision, it is to be approved by the Council of the EU.