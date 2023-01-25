UrduPoint.com

EU Permanent Representatives Agree To Prolong Economic Sanctions Against Russia - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

EU Permanent Representatives Agree to Prolong Economic Sanctions Against Russia - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Permanent representatives of the EU member states have agreed on a planned extension of economic sanctions against Russia due to the situation in Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels, a source in the bloc told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

The sanctions are prolonged for six months and will be valid until 31 July, the source added.

Prior to publication of this decision, it is to be approved by the Council of the EU.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Brussels July

Recent Stories

LHC asks about Fawad Chaudhary’s location, summo ..

LHC asks about Fawad Chaudhary’s location, summons IGs Punjab, Islamabad

8 minutes ago
 GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 202 ..

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 2023

45 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health ..

Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health authorities at Arab Health 202 ..

45 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

46 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

1 hour ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.