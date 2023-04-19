EU Permanent Representatives Approve Partnership Mission to Moldova - Swedish Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The European Union's Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) has approved the creation of a European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova, Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the bloc told RIA Novosti that the EU permanent representatives agreed on the creation of a civilian security mission to Moldova.

"The EU Ambassadors just approved a European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova (EUPM Moldova). The new mission will help reinforce Moldova's resilience," the Swedish presidency tweeted.