EU Permanent Representatives Committee to Decide on Mission to Moldova on April 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The European Union's Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) is scheduled to make a decision on the creation of a partnership mission to Moldova at a meeting on Wednesday, according to the European Council agenda.

"Council Decision on a European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova (EUPM Moldova)," says the agenda entry.

The mission, initially designed for two years, will facilitate Moldova's sustainability in crisis management, fight against hybrid threats, including cyber security, foreign information manipulation and interference, and will reportedly include civilian advisers.

The decision on mission creation does not require a representative discussion and the launch is expected to be officially announced at the EU foreign ministers meeting on May 22-23.

In March, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was working on preparing a possible EU civilian mission to "further strengthen the Moldovan security and resilience.

" Media reported that the mission could be sent to Moldova in summer, with its scope, mandate and goals expected to be finalized by the European Union External Action Service in the coming weeks.

Moldova, an EU candidate country, has for months been shaken by opposition-led demonstrations against rising living costs, with protesters demanding the resignation of the country's leadership. The country is currently experiencing an energy crisis due to disrupted supplies and rising prices, with the gas price increasing almost seven times and the electricity price four times in 2022. Last fall, the republic faced a record level of inflation, which affected many sectors of the economy.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country. Moscow maintains that it wants to have good relations with Chisinau, and believes that Moldova is using accusations against Russia to divert public attention from its failure to tackle the current political and economic crises.