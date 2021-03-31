EU Permanent Representatives Committee To Hold Meeting On Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) will hold a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of pressing issues.
The discussion items on the COREPER session's agenda include the EU coordination of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the issue of vaccine procurement and production.
The committee will also focus on foreign, economic and financial affairs.