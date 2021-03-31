EU Permanent Representatives Committee to Hold Meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) will hold a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of pressing issues.

The discussion items on the COREPER session's agenda include the EU coordination of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the issue of vaccine procurement and production.

The committee will also focus on foreign, economic and financial affairs.