EU Permanent Representatives Committee To Hold Meeting On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:10 AM

EU Permanent Representatives Committee to Hold Meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) will hold a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of pressing issues.

The discussion items on the COREPER session's agenda include the EU coordination of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the issue of vaccine procurement and production.

The committee will also focus on foreign, economic and financial affairs.

More Stories From World

