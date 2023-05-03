EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procurement of Ammo, Missiles for Ukraine

The Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER II) has approved 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER II) has approved 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) for the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

In April, the Council of the European Union approved 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to compensate member countries for ammunition supplies to Ukraine until May 31. Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would allocate a total of 1.

5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) for the production and supplies of ammunition for Ukraine, with EU member states sending to Kiev additional ammunition from their existing stocks worth 1 billion euros, with the support of the European Peace Facility. Another 500 million euros have been allocated for the expansion of ammunition production in Europe.

"The EU Ambassadors approved decision on assistance measure under the European Peace Facility to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through 1 billion euros for joint procurement of ammunition and missiles," the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Twitter.