UrduPoint.com

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln For Procurement Of Ammo, Missiles For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 06:58 PM

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procurement of Ammo, Missiles for Ukraine

The Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER II) has approved 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER II) has approved 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) for the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

In April, the Council of the European Union approved 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to compensate member countries for ammunition supplies to Ukraine until May 31. Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would allocate a total of 1.

5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) for the production and supplies of ammunition for Ukraine, with EU member states sending to Kiev additional ammunition from their existing stocks worth 1 billion euros, with the support of the European Peace Facility. Another 500 million euros have been allocated for the expansion of ammunition production in Europe.

"The EU Ambassadors approved decision on assistance measure under the European Peace Facility to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through 1 billion euros for joint procurement of ammunition and missiles," the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Twitter European Union Kiev April May Stocks From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chairman gives representation to ICCI in CDA Board ..

Chairman gives representation to ICCI in CDA Board Meetings

15 minutes ago
 Sabotage plan foiled, four arrested

Sabotage plan foiled, four arrested

15 minutes ago
 Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision ..

Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision

19 minutes ago
 Rain/thunderstorm expected in KP, GB, Kashmir, sou ..

Rain/thunderstorm expected in KP, GB, Kashmir, south Punjab

15 minutes ago
 MUET to start accepting online admission forms fro ..

MUET to start accepting online admission forms from May 5

15 minutes ago
 Russia Parliament Speaker Says to Demand Use of We ..

Russia Parliament Speaker Says to Demand Use of Weapons to Destroy 'Terrorist Ki ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.