EU Permanent Representatives To Agree On 10th Sanctions Package Against Russia - Agenda

Published February 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER II) is expected to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, as well as restrictive measures against Belarus, at a meeting on February 22, according to the agenda of the meeting published by Council of the EU.

The approval of new economic and personal restrictions is among the points which require preliminary discussion.

If the new measures are unanimously approved by the permanent representatives of all 27 EU states, the package will be considered approved, and the final technical procedure for registration will be launched. Sanctions will enter into force following their publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

The meeting of COREPER II will begin at 09:45 GMT on Tuesday.

