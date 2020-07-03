UrduPoint.com
EU, Peru, Israel Interested In Disinfection Tunnels Like Those At Putin's - Manufacturer

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:25 PM

Peru, Israel, Greece, Estonia and Spain have shown interest in disinfection tunnels after it became known that such facilities have been set up at Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo and in the Kremlin, the manufacturer's director general Olga Izranova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Peru, Israel, Greece, Estonia and Spain have shown interest in disinfection tunnels after it became known that such facilities have been set up at Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo and in the Kremlin, the manufacturer's director general Olga Izranova told Sputnik.

Earlier in June, the government of the Penza region said that a special tunnel manufactured by Motor Technologies, had been installed in the president's official residence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a similar tunnel had also been set up in the Kremlin as an additional safety measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Other countries, the European Union is now interested... We are now actively working on how we can certify this for the European market, because the interest is high," Izranova said.

She noted that Greece, Estonia and Spain showed interest in procuring the disinfection tunnels. Elsewhere in the world, Peru and Israel are also interested.

At present, the plant can sell its products to the countries of the Customs Union only, the official explained.

"We cooperate with Belarus and Kazakhstan, we can easily sell our products there, and for this we have all the certificates," she said.

According to Izranova, Motor Technologies has already received an order from Kazakhstan for the delivery of 30 disinfection tunnels.

She admitted that the reports about the installation of disinfection tunnels at Putin's residence and in the Kremlin had increased the interest of potential buyers in this product.

