EU, Pfizer Set To Agree On 1.8Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In Coming Days - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU, Pfizer Set to Agree on 1.8Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in Coming Days - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The European Union is set to reach an agreement with Pfizer/BioNTech for the delivery of 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"mRNA vaccines will be central to the EU's preparedness plan for fighting COVID-19 and other viruses. We are working with BioNTech/Pfizer on a new contract. This contract will foresee the delivery of 1.8 billion doses for the years 2021 to 2023. We will conclude [the deal] in the next days. It will secure the doses necessary to give booster shots to increase our immunity against the virus," von der Leyen said in a statement delivered at a Pfizer manufacturing site in Belgium.

The senior EU official added that the bloc's COVID-19 vaccination program was "on track" despite encountered obstacles.

"In terms of deployment, we have already passed 123 million vaccinations and with this, the European Union is among the top three in terms of COVID-19 vaccinations worldwide ... In other words, the EU vaccination campaign is on track. Yes, we have had difficulties at the very beginning, delays and production bottlenecks, but we were able to counter them due to our broad vaccine portfolio and also thanks to strong and reliable suppliers like BioNTech/Pfizer," von der Leyen stressed.

