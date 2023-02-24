UrduPoint.com

EU Plan To Impose Sanctions Against Russia's Manturov Averted - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

EU Plan to Impose Sanctions Against Russia's Manturov Averted - Hungarian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The EU planned to impose sanctions against Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov as part of the 10th package of restrictions, but Hungary opposed the idea, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

On Thursday, the EU failed once again to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia. Talks on this issue will continue on Friday.

"We have also raised our voice against Russian ministers to be put on the list. For example, Minister Manturov. Because if Russian ministers are on the sanctions list, then to whom we are going  to talk to about peace, to whom we're going to talk to about how to end the suffering of the people," Szijjarto said, noting that Manturov "was supposed to be there but we have always raised our voice and he was taken off from the sanctions.

"

Hungary has taken this position "not because of the Russians, not to be misunderstood." but because "this is right," the minister said, adding that Budapest finds it "very unfair when we are being judged as if we were propagandists of Kremlin, because we are just simply representing what we think is rational."

