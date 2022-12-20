EU Planning Ministerial Meeting With Iraq in First Half of 2023 - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union intends to hold a ministerial meeting with Iraq in the first half of 2023 to lower tensions in the region and foster stability, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The European Union intends to hold a ministerial meeting with Iraq in the first half of 2023 to lower tensions in the region and foster stability, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We are planning a European Union-Iraq Council at Ministerial level in the first half of next year," Borrell said at the Second Baghdad Conference in Jordan.

The EU's top diplomat also said that it was necessary to reduce regional tensions and voiced the bloc's support concerning the "Iraqi government's consistent efforts to develop a balanced foreign policy."

The Second Baghdad Conference on Cooperation and Partnership is being held on Tuesday in Amman to discuss global and local security issues in the fields of food, medicine, and energy supply. Iran, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, France and other countries are taking part in the conference.