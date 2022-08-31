UrduPoint.com

EU Planning Sanctions In Support Of Ukraine For At Least 2 Years - German Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 09:35 PM

The European Union is preparing sanction packages with a time horizon of two years to support Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The European Union is preparing sanction packages with a time horizon of two years to support Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"Every sanction package, we have to prepare that it holds also for the next maybe two years if you do not need it, two years long, well this is great, but if we would need it, it has to hold as long as Ukraine needs us," Baerbock said at the 26th annual Forum 2000 Conference, devoted to assistance to Ukraine.

The official emphasized that sanctions will be in place during the upcoming winter, even if people go on the streets to express their dissatisfaction with high energy prices.

"We will stand with Ukraine and this means the sanctions will stay also in winter time even if it gets really tough for politicians and we have to find good solutions all over Europe to balance the social effects because this is a part of this war, it is a hybrid war," Baerbock added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

The Forum 2000 conference is taking place in Prague from Wednesday to Friday.

