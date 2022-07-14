EU Planning to Approve 7th Package of Sanctions Against Russia Within One Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The European Union is preparing to propose and approve its 7th package of sanctions against Russia within one week, the Euractiv news portal reported, citing EU diplomats.

It is expected that the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) will resume preparations to the new package on Thursday and Friday.

The measures are expected to be approved by July 20.

The new package is likely to include a ban on imports of Russian oil and expansion of list of dual-use goods banned for export to Russia.