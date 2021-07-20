UrduPoint.com
EU Plans Anti-money Laundering Agency In Wake Of Scandals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:21 PM

EU plans anti-money laundering agency in wake of scandals

The EU on Tuesday said it plans to set up a stand-alone agency to crackdown on money laundering across Europe where major banks have been hit by a wave of dirty money scandals

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The EU on Tuesday said it plans to set up a stand-alone agency to crackdown on money laundering across Europe where major banks have been hit by a wave of dirty money scandals.

"It's no longer enough for member states to do separately what they are doing (to fight money laundering). We need active supervision and coordination," said Mairead McGuinness, the EU Commissioner for financial services.

