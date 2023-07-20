EU Plans Legal Proposal on Russia Central Bank Frozen Assets After Summer Break - Official

The EU is planning to have a legal proposal on Russian Central Bank frozen assets after the summer break, Christian Wigand, the European Commission spokesperson for justice, said on Thursday

"Intensive work is taking place in the G7 context and we aim to have a G7 statement (on the use or Russian immobilized assets) before the summer break, legal proposals we aim to have after the summer break," Wigand told a briefing.