EU Plans Name Sanctions Regime After Navalny Show Anti-Russian Bias - Russia's Zakharova

The idea of the European Union to give the new sanctions the name of Alexey Navalny is an undisguised attempt to assign them a deliberately anti-Russian orientation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier told a plenary session of the European Parliament that the global regime of sanctions for violations of human rights and humanitarian law being drafted in the European Union could be named after Navalny.

"We regard the arguments about the expediency of giving the aforementioned sanctions regime the name of Navalny exclusively as an open attempt to assign a deliberately anti-Russian orientation to the new EU restrictions," Zakharova said.

More Stories From World

