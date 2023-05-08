UrduPoint.com

EU Plans Sanctions Against 7 China Firms For Alleged Support Of Russian Military - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 11:20 AM

EU Plans Sanctions Against 7 China Firms for Alleged Support of Russian Military - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The European Union proposed to put Chinese companies under sanctions for their alleged support of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The EU has included seven Chinese electronic technology producers for selling their equipment, which could be used in weapons, to Russia in a new list of sanctions, the newspaper said citing a new package of sanctions, which is yet to be discussed by the EU members.

"In view of the key enabling role of electronic components for use by Russia's military ... it is also appropriate to include certain other entities in third countries involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions as well as certain Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia's military and industrial complex," the European Commission's proposition read, as quoted by Financial Times.

The list of the companies to be put under sanctions includes 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, already sanctioned by the US, and Hong Kong-based Sinno Electronics and Sigma Technology, placed on the US Treasury list that designates entities US individuals and companies are prohibited to deal with.

The sanctions list, which is likely to increase tensions in relationship with China, also includes some Iranian companies for supplying Russia with drones and suggests sanctioning oil tankers, which conceal their location from the EU ports without reasonable excuses, for circumvention of Russian oil import embargo.

In order to go into effect, the list of new sanctions needs to be approved unanimously by 27 EU member states.

The EU ambassadors will discuss the new list of sanctions proposed by the European Commission on May 10, Politico reported on Friday.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy. In late February, the EU introduced its 10th sanctions package against Russia.

Related Topics

Technology Import Ukraine Moscow Russia China European Union Oil Vladimir Putin February May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

1 day ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.