EU Plans Sanctions Against 7 China Firms for Alleged Support of Russian Military - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The European Union proposed to put Chinese companies under sanctions for their alleged support of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The EU has included seven Chinese electronic technology producers for selling their equipment, which could be used in weapons, to Russia in a new list of sanctions, the newspaper said citing a new package of sanctions, which is yet to be discussed by the EU members.

"In view of the key enabling role of electronic components for use by Russia's military ... it is also appropriate to include certain other entities in third countries involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions as well as certain Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia's military and industrial complex," the European Commission's proposition read, as quoted by Financial Times.

The list of the companies to be put under sanctions includes 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, already sanctioned by the US, and Hong Kong-based Sinno Electronics and Sigma Technology, placed on the US Treasury list that designates entities US individuals and companies are prohibited to deal with.

The sanctions list, which is likely to increase tensions in relationship with China, also includes some Iranian companies for supplying Russia with drones and suggests sanctioning oil tankers, which conceal their location from the EU ports without reasonable excuses, for circumvention of Russian oil import embargo.

In order to go into effect, the list of new sanctions needs to be approved unanimously by 27 EU member states.

The EU ambassadors will discuss the new list of sanctions proposed by the European Commission on May 10, Politico reported on Friday.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy. In late February, the EU introduced its 10th sanctions package against Russia.