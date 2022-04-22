UrduPoint.com

EU Plans To Adopt 6th Package Of Anti-Russia Sanctions Next Week - Reports

April 22, 2022

The European Union plans to adopt another package of sanctions against Russia next week, and it may include some type of ban on oil imports and cutting off more banks from the SWIFT payment system, Politico reported on Friday

According to Politico, some countries also push for imposing sanctions against more Russian media outlets. The new package may be presented in the beginning of the next week and get approved by Friday.

